Ludhiana: Man ends life after wife ‘slaps’ him

A resident of Malaud in Khanna ended his life by consuming poison after his wife allegedly slapped him and pushed him out of the house. The Malaud police booked his wife, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law for abetment to suicide. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the brother of the victim. The complainant stated that his sister-in-law used to harass his brother following which his brother was under depression.

The complainant stated that on November 7 his brother came to him. Froth was emitting from his mouth. His brother told him that following a spat, his wife slapped him and pushed him out of the house. He felt humiliated and consumed poison. He rushed him to hospital, where he died.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 108 and 3 (5) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.