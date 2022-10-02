Ludhiana: Man facing murder charge hangs self in CIA lock up

The Ludhiana police are under the scanner after a man who was arrested by the city police in connection with a murder case of a factory worker during a robbery died by suicide in the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-I) lock up in Ludhiana in the wee hours on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Jatinder, alias Chhotu, of Dharor village in Sahnewal.

The man used a piece of the blanket cover to hang himself from the grills of the lock up.

After the incident, the commissioner of police, Kaustubh Sharma marked a judicial probe into the case.

However, the family of the deceased alleged that Jatinder has died due to police torture. To hush up the matter, the police were trying to prove it as a suicide case, they said. The family demanded CCTV footage of the lock up.

The police had arrested Jatinder along with his aide Paramjit on Tuesday in connection with the September 26 robbery and murder case where a factory worker was shot dead in the Jaspal Bangar area of Sahnewal.

Hailing from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Jatinder, 29, was a pick-up driver. He has no previous criminal record. He and Paramjit were on two-day police remand which ended on Friday. The police had produced them before a local court on Friday which extended their police remand for two more days.

The commissioner of police stated that the man had ended his life by hanging himself between 3 am and 3.15 am. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed inside the lock up. The police have also questioned his aide who was lodged in the same lock up.

“Prima facie, Jatinder was feeling cold and was given a blanket. He had shared his blanket with Paramjit. Later, he complained about mosquito bites and asked Paramjit to remove the cover of the blanket. Meanwhile, Jatinder made a loop of the cover and hanged himself from the grills,” said Sharma.

“After the incident, the police informed his family and sent the body to the Civil Hospital for the post-mortem examination. We will take appropriate action according to the investigation report,” he added.

Wife alleges custodial death

Reshma, Jatinder’s wife, alleged that the police had murdered her husband in the lock up. She also demanded the police to provide CCTV footage to the family.

She claimed that the police had not even informed the family after arresting her husband. After she came to know about his arrest, she went there to meet him, but the police did not allow that.

They had come to know about his death through the village sarpanch on Saturday, she claimed.

Reshma added that they have been living here for the past 10 years. Her husband had bought a pick-up van in instalments. Further, she added that she does not know about the involvement of her husband in the murder and robbery case. Her husband had left the house on September 25 stating that he was going to deliver the material from one factory to another. Jatinder is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

