Ludhiana: Man found dead, drug overdose suspected

A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the fields of Talwandi Kalan village in the Ladhowal area on Wednesday. Syringes were discovered near the body, and froth was seen emanating from the man’s nose and mouth, raising suspicions of a drug-related death. Former sarpanch of Talwandi Kalan Charan Das stated that he was informed about the body by a passerby. (HT File)

The body was spotted by a passerby, who informed local residents and alerted the police. Ladhowal police reached the spot to initiate investigations.

Former sarpanch of Talwandi Kalan Charan Das stated that he was informed about the body by a passerby.

“When I arrived at the scene, I found syringes near the body, and froth was emitting from the man’s nose and mouth. It appears to be a drug-related death,” he said.

Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, SHO at Ladhowal Police Station, stated that the body has been sent to the civil hospital for the postmortem.

“We are working to establish the identity of the deceased. An autopsy will be conducted once the man is identified, which will determine the exact cause of death,” she added.