Ludhiana: Man found dead with injury at Bharat Nagar Chowk

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 30, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at division number 8 police station, said that the victim has not been identified yet

A dead body of an unidentified man with injury mark on his head was found in a vacant plot near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Monday, with police suspecting it to be a murder.

Man found dead with injury at Bharat Nagar Chowk. (HT)

Some passerby noticed the dead body and informed the division number 8 police. The police reached at the spot and found a liquor bottle near the body.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at division number 8 police station, said that the victim has not been identified yet. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy.

The body has an injury mark on the head and his one hand is also burnt. Police suspect that the man was murdered by someone with whom he had consumed liquor.

