Ludhiana: Man gets 20 years RI for raping 10-year-old

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 27, 2023 11:45 PM IST

A special fast-track court here on Thursday sentenced a 44-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in 2021.

Man gets 20 years RI for raping 10-year-old in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

Additional sessions judge Amarjeet Singh also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict Ajaib Singh alias Jaib of Akkuwal village in Sidhwan Bet. The accused was arrested on June 29, 2021 by the Ladhowal police.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the father of the victim. The complainant stated that Ajaib Singh, who is their acquaintance, had come to his house in Bhumal village in Sidhwan Bet in his absence on June 28, 2021. The accused had taken his 10-year-old daughter along with them on the pretext of plucking mushrooms.

The complainant said that after reaching home, his daughter stated that the accused had raped her at an abandoned place in Razapur village. The Ladhowal police had lodged an FIR under sections 376, 506 of the IPC, sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

Sign out