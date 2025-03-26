Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Man gets life imprisonment for strangulating 17-yr-old to death

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 26, 2025 06:42 AM IST

The convict Mohammad Abdul, alias Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa, of Kuchha Malak Road, Jagraon, has been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment

The court of additional sessions judge Shiv Mohan Garg convicted a man and sentenced him to life for strangulating a 17-year-old labourer to death in a case of year 2020.

The case dates back to 2020 and was registered on complaint of employer of the deceased. (HT Photo)
The case dates back to 2020 and was registered on complaint of employer of the deceased. (HT Photo)

The convict Mohammad Abdul, alias Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa, of Kuchha Malak Road, Jagraon, has been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of one lakh on the convict.

According to the prosecution, the City Jagraon police had lodged an FIR against the convict under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code on May 25, 2020. The FIR was lodged following the statement of Jagtar Singh of Pakka Malak Road of Jagraon, employer of the victim.

Jagtar Singh stated that his employee, Sanjay Kumar, went missing on May 23, 2020, under mysterious circumstances. On May 25, his naked body was found near the fields of former sarpanch Amarjit Singh. Police investigation revealed that he was strangled to death with a piece of wire. The City Jagraon police had lodged a murder case against unidentified assailants on May 25, 2020. Later, the police arrested Mohammad Abdul and added Section 201 in the FIR.

During the trial, the accused maintained his innocence and claimed that he was falsely implicated by the police. However, after considering the evidence and arguments presented by both sides, the court handed down the life sentence to the convict.

