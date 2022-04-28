Ludhiana man hangs self, wife, in-laws booked
A 29-year-old mason was found hanging from the fan in his room on Wednesday.
In his suicide note, the victim blamed his wife and her parents, who are residents of Rasool Garhi village, for forcing him to take the extreme step.
The victim’s mother, a resident of Ganapati Colony, Ladiya, said her son had married the accused four years ago, and the couple has a daughter. “His in-laws kept interfering in the couple’s marital life and harassing my son. Tired of the frequent quarrels, my son decided to end his life.”
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sham Singh said the body had been sent for postmortem. The accused have been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) police station. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.
17-year-old girl goes missing in Dhandari
Ludhiana Seven days after a 17-year-old girl went missing in Dhandari, the police booked unidentified persons for wrongful confinement on Wednesday. The victim's father said, “On April 20, my daughter left home at around 6.30pm to purchase grocery , but did not return. We looked for her, but to no avail.” The family suspects that the victim was kidnapped. A case has been registered under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code.
Nod to promulgation of income tax ordinance by Himachal cabinet
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for promulgation of Himachal Pradesh Payment of Income Tax on Salaries and Allowances of Certain Categories Ordinance, 2022, from the current financial year. The cabinet had in its last meeting held on April 8 decided that ministers and MLAs will pay income tax on their salaries themselves. Earlier, the income tax of the members of legislative assembly and ministers was paid by the government.
23-year-old jumps from first floor of showroom to thwart rape bid in Ludhiana
Barricaded with an intruder who was attempting to sexually assault her, a 23-year-old woman jumped from the second-floor of a showroom in Jamalpur on Radha Swami Road on Wednesday. The victim, who is employed with a private mobile telecommunication company, sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital. The accused managed to slip away in the commotion that ensued. The police are trying to verify whether the accused knew the victim.
A daunting task ahead for Himachal Congress chief Pratibha
Even as the Congress looks to enhance its performance in Himachal Pradesh with the much-awaited rejig, Pratibha Singh, who has been appointed as the party's new state chief, faces an uphill task of uniting the faction-ridden state unit and countering the 'well-organised' BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. Former HP chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and leader of Congress Legislative Party Mukesh Agnihotri were the top contenders.
Punjab excise minister Harpal Singh Cheema holds consultations with stakeholders
Asserting that he wanted to frame a fair and transparent excise policy, Punjab excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema met with stakeholders on Wednesday. The meeting was co-chaired by additional chief secretary (taxation) to the government of Punjab KAP Sinha and Punjab excise commissioner Varun Roojam. It was also attended by senior officers of the Excise Commissionerate.
