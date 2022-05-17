Ludhiana man held for attempting to murder shopkeeper
A resident of Gobindgarh village was arrested on Monday for attempting to murder a shopkeeper with a sharp weapon over an old rivalry.
The accused has been identified as Daljit Singh.
The case has been registered based on the statement of Pankaj Kumar, 24, of Gobindgarh village, who runs a mobile phone shop.
Pankaj stated that on May 11, the accused turned up at his shop and hit him on the chest with a sharp weapon with the intention to kill him.
He fled out of the shop to save himself and took shelter in the house of Ramesh Kumar, one of the neighbours, but the accused chased him down and again hit him on the arm with the weapon.
After locals gathered there, Daljit fled from the spot. Pankaj’s family members rushed him to the hospital.
ASI Jaswant Lal, who is investigating the case, said that Pankaj’s statement was recorded on Sunday, based on which the accused was arrested under Sections 307, 452 and 324 of Indian Penal Code.
Cong to launch state-wide campaign against AAP govt
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress will soon launch a state-wide programme to remind the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of its promises from which it has backed out completely. After presiding over a meeting of mayors and their deputies from across the state, Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that people are angry and annoyed as this government is doing nothing except hollow talk.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds, in the state departments of local government and police. The CM said that out of the 57 appointees, 50 are from the local government department whereas seven are from the police department. The CM said the state government has launched a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts.
Ambala’s 1857 War Memorial to have Red Fort museum’s technology
The under-construction Shaheedi Smarak (war memorial) dedicated to the first war of independence in 1857, being set up on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment, is set to feature the state-of-the-art technology being used at the Red Fort museum in New Delhi. The war memorial, which is being set up at a cost of ₹300 crore on 22 acres, is the largest such covered structure in the country.
At least 4 detained on suspicion of killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi
The Bhiwandi Nizampura police have detained a few suspects in the killing of seven buffaloes and injuring 15 others at a cattle shed in Bhiwandi on Saturday. The police claimed that the act was committed out of some personal enmity with the owner of the cattle shed. Nizampura police station officials have detained four to five people in search of the accused. The incident occurred in Bunder Mohalla on Saturday night.
Sukhbir Badal, Harjinder Singh Dhami on nine-member panel to pursue release of Sikh prisoners
For carrying forward joint-panthic efforts for the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails of the country, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday formed a nine-member committee comprising moderate and radical Akali leaders. The move comes days after the SGPC had convened a “panthic gathering” and authorised the formation of the committee to fight for the release of prisoners including Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Davinderpal Singh Bhullar.
