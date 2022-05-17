Ludhiana man held for attempting to murder shopkeeper

A resident of Gobindgarh village was arrested on Monday for attempting to murder a shopkeeper with a sharp weapon over an old rivalry.

The accused has been identified as Daljit Singh.

The case has been registered based on the statement of Pankaj Kumar, 24, of Gobindgarh village, who runs a mobile phone shop.

Pankaj stated that on May 11, the accused turned up at his shop and hit him on the chest with a sharp weapon with the intention to kill him.

He fled out of the shop to save himself and took shelter in the house of Ramesh Kumar, one of the neighbours, but the accused chased him down and again hit him on the arm with the weapon.

After locals gathered there, Daljit fled from the spot. Pankaj’s family members rushed him to the hospital.

ASI Jaswant Lal, who is investigating the case, said that Pankaj’s statement was recorded on Sunday, based on which the accused was arrested under Sections 307, 452 and 324 of Indian Penal Code.