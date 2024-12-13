Ludhiana: Man held for bludgeoning 55-year-old in Jagraon

A day after the murder of a 55-year-old cinema hall employee, the City Jagraon police have arrested the accused, officials said. The police said they have recovered the murder weapon from the accused. (HT Photo)

Police said they have recovered the murder weapon from his possession.

Senior superintendent of police (Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said police had identified the accused, Rishav Jain of Mohalla Berian, Jagraon, as he was caught on CCTV cameras while escaping after the crime.

A case was registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the City Jagraon police station. The SSP added that the accused helps his father at their general store and victim Sanjeev Kumar’s daughter had befriended the accused.

Their friendship ended some time ago but the accused continued to harass the girl, prompting Sanjeev to file a police complaint against him, the SSP said, and added that the accused committed the crime after he was summoned by police for questioning in connection with the case.