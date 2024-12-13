Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Man held for bludgeoning 55-year-old in Jagraon

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 14, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The SSP (Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said that the accused helps his father at their general store and victim Sanjeev Kumar’s daughter had befriended the accused

A day after the murder of a 55-year-old cinema hall employee, the City Jagraon police have arrested the accused, officials said.

The police said they have recovered the murder weapon from the accused. (HT Photo)
The police said they have recovered the murder weapon from the accused. (HT Photo)

Police said they have recovered the murder weapon from his possession.

Senior superintendent of police (Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said police had identified the accused, Rishav Jain of Mohalla Berian, Jagraon, as he was caught on CCTV cameras while escaping after the crime.

A case was registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the City Jagraon police station. The SSP added that the accused helps his father at their general store and victim Sanjeev Kumar’s daughter had befriended the accused.

Their friendship ended some time ago but the accused continued to harass the girl, prompting Sanjeev to file a police complaint against him, the SSP said, and added that the accused committed the crime after he was summoned by police for questioning in connection with the case.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On