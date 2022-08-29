Ludhiana man held for hacking fellow tractor driver to death

A day after a tracor-trailer driver was hacked to death following a road rage incident in Jagraon, police on Sunday have arrested the accused, who also drives a tracor-trailer, just as he was trying to escape from his village disguised as a Nihang.

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Roomi village, Jagraon.

He had been booked following the statement of Paramjit Singh of Kamalpura village, uncle of victim Lovepreet Singh.

Paramjit Singh said both Lovepreet and the accused had taken devotees from the village to Thath Nanaksar Guruswara Sahib to mark the death anniversary of Baba Nand Singh in Jagraon on a tractor-trailer.

While returning home to their respective villages on Saturday, Gurpreet Singh started racing the victim on the road. When they reached near Gandhi Nagar, near police station City Jagraon, they indulged in a spat, following which the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon from his tractor-trailer and hit Lovepreet on the head.

The accused fled from the spot. While the victim was rushed to a local hospital, doctors referred him to Ludhiana, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Inspector Harjinder Singh, station head officer at the City Jagraon police station, said the accused tried to dodge the police disguised as a Nihang, but was identified and arrested.

The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered. Police will produce the accused before the court on Monday.

Store manager held for raping 25-year-old employee

Police arrested the manager of an outlet at a shopping mall near the Old Session Chowk for allegedly raping an employee.The accused is a resident of Kundanpuri, Kailash Chowk. In her complaint to police, the 25-year-old victim said she had been working at the store, managed by the accused, for the last few months.

She said the incident took place at around 9.30 pm on August 25 when she was alone in the store with the accused, helping him wind up the day’s work. She said the manager threatened her against approaching the police. Fearing for her safety, she did not immediately report the incident, but came forward to lodge a complaint with the police on Saturday. Assistant sub-inspector Janak Raj, investigating officer, said the police booked the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Aide booked four days after 40-year-old’s suicide

Four days after a 40-year-old married woman ended her life in a hotel room on Brown road, police identified and booked her paramour and his aide — with whom the woman had stayed in the room. The duo remains at large. Police found at the time of booking the room in ABC Hotel on Brown road, the accused claimed that the deceased was his wife. The police said the reason behind the suicide will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused, a resident of Mohalla Dharampura, Samrala Chowk and his aide. A police team conducted a raid at the accused’s house, but he has not been arrested yet.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the woman had ended her life in the hotel room on August 23 by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. During investigation, police had found that the woman, along with a man, had booked a room in the hotel two days prior. On the day of the suicide, the man had left the hotel. Police had also found out that the victim was undergoing marital troubles and had been living with her male friend for the past two months.

Upon scanning the hotel’s entry register, police found that the accused had used his wife identification to book the room. A case was registered.