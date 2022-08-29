Ludhiana man held for hacking fellow tractor driver to death
The victim and the accused indulged in a spat near City Jagraon police station, Ludhiana, following which the latter allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon from his tractor and hit the victim on the head
A day after a tracor-trailer driver was hacked to death following a road rage incident in Jagraon, police on Sunday have arrested the accused, who also drives a tracor-trailer, just as he was trying to escape from his village disguised as a Nihang.
The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Roomi village, Jagraon.
He had been booked following the statement of Paramjit Singh of Kamalpura village, uncle of victim Lovepreet Singh.
Paramjit Singh said both Lovepreet and the accused had taken devotees from the village to Thath Nanaksar Guruswara Sahib to mark the death anniversary of Baba Nand Singh in Jagraon on a tractor-trailer.
While returning home to their respective villages on Saturday, Gurpreet Singh started racing the victim on the road. When they reached near Gandhi Nagar, near police station City Jagraon, they indulged in a spat, following which the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon from his tractor-trailer and hit Lovepreet on the head.
The accused fled from the spot. While the victim was rushed to a local hospital, doctors referred him to Ludhiana, where he succumbed to the injuries.
Inspector Harjinder Singh, station head officer at the City Jagraon police station, said the accused tried to dodge the police disguised as a Nihang, but was identified and arrested.
The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered. Police will produce the accused before the court on Monday.
Store manager held for raping 25-year-old employee
Police arrested the manager of an outlet at a shopping mall near the Old Session Chowk for allegedly raping an employee.The accused is a resident of Kundanpuri, Kailash Chowk. In her complaint to police, the 25-year-old victim said she had been working at the store, managed by the accused, for the last few months.
She said the incident took place at around 9.30 pm on August 25 when she was alone in the store with the accused, helping him wind up the day’s work. She said the manager threatened her against approaching the police. Fearing for her safety, she did not immediately report the incident, but came forward to lodge a complaint with the police on Saturday. Assistant sub-inspector Janak Raj, investigating officer, said the police booked the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
Aide booked four days after 40-year-old’s suicide
Four days after a 40-year-old married woman ended her life in a hotel room on Brown road, police identified and booked her paramour and his aide — with whom the woman had stayed in the room. The duo remains at large. Police found at the time of booking the room in ABC Hotel on Brown road, the accused claimed that the deceased was his wife. The police said the reason behind the suicide will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused, a resident of Mohalla Dharampura, Samrala Chowk and his aide. A police team conducted a raid at the accused’s house, but he has not been arrested yet.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the woman had ended her life in the hotel room on August 23 by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. During investigation, police had found that the woman, along with a man, had booked a room in the hotel two days prior. On the day of the suicide, the man had left the hotel. Police had also found out that the victim was undergoing marital troubles and had been living with her male friend for the past two months.
Upon scanning the hotel’s entry register, police found that the accused had used his wife identification to book the room. A case was registered.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
