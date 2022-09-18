Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man held for kidnapping, raping woman

Ludhiana: Man held for kidnapping, raping woman

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:26 AM IST

Held the woman at knifepoint, kidnapped and raped her at a park; 20-gram heroin and a bike with a fake registration number also recovered from the suspect

A drugs case has also been registered against the suspect as 20-gram heroin was recovered from him. (Representative image)
A drugs case has also been registered against the suspect as 20-gram heroin was recovered from him. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for abducting and raping a woman at knifepoint.

The accused has been identified as Baljit Kumar alias Goldy of New Vishwakarma Colony, Jamalpur. Police also recovered around 20-gm heroin, 90,000 and a bike with a fake number plate, which is suspected to be stolen, from his possession.

The woman, 27, of Bachhittar Nagar, said that she works at a factory . She told police that when she was returning home on Thursday, Baljit waylaid and abducted her at knifepoint. He then took her to a park in Moti Nagar and raped her.

She went home and narrated the incident to her husband, who took her to hospital. Later, she lodged an FIR against the suspect at Moti Nagar police station.

Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, SHO at Moti Nagar police station, said that police have booked Goldy under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

During questioning, the accused also confessed that he was involved in drug smuggling, following which a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out