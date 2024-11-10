Ludhiana: Man held for stealing 38L, jewellery from relative’s house

The PAU police arrested a Kadiana Kalan villager for stealing ₹38 lakh in cash and jewellery from the locked house of his relative in Mandeep Nagar. The police have recovered cash, jewellery and scooter used in the crime from his possession. The accused in the custody of the police in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Balwinder Singh alias Rajvir Singh of Kadiana Kalan village of Meharban.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Investigation) Shubham Aggarwal stated that Simaranjit Singh of Mandeep Nagar has reported burglary at his house. The police on November 7 lodged an FIR against an unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

In his complaint Simarnjit Singh stated that he along with his family members had left on November 1 to spend a few days in Doraha, where they bought a property eight months ago.

Simranjit, a veterinary student, stated that he is living here with his mother, while his father resides abroad. His sister Gurpreet Kaur, a widow, has also been living with the family along with her two daughters for the past seven years.

Simranjit stated that on November 4, when they returned home, they were shocked to see the main gate was lying open. The house was ransacked.

The DCP stated that when scanned the CCTVs the accused was spotted near the house. The police apprehended him for questioning. The accused confessed his crime. Following his information the police recovered the cash and jewellery from his house.

The accused told police that he was aware that Simranjit Singh and all members of the family were not at home. He barged into the house in their absence and executed the burglary.