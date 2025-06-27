Ludhiana: Man held over fake Punjab Police hiring

A man from Sangowal village has been booked by the Ludhiana police for allegedly cheating at least four people of more than ₹6 lakh by promising them jobs in the Punjab Police without any recruitment exam. The accused lured villagers by claiming that he had strong connections with senior police officials and could get jobs arranged easily. (HT Photo)

The accused, Randhir Singh, lured villagers by claiming that he had strong connections with senior police officials and could get jobs arranged easily. Victims believed him and handed over large amounts of money, hoping to secure government employment for themselves or their family members.

An FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station, based on complaints filed by the victims Lovepreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Sandeep Kaur, and Pal Singh, all residents of Sangowal.

According to the police, the complaints were first filed on December 3, 2024, and a formal inquiry was marked. It was revealed during the inquiry that Dilpreet Singh, son of Pal Singh, was cheated of ₹1.5 lakh. Harshveer Singh, brother of Sandeep Kaur, gave ₹1 lakh. Lovepreet Singh paid ₹1.7 lakh. Arshdeep Singh, son of Rajinder Singh, handed over ₹3 lakh.

The victims said Randhir told them there was no need to appear for any exam, and the jobs would be arranged through his contacts. However, after receiving the money, the accused started avoiding them and failed to provide any job offers.

Sub-inspector Avneet Kaur, station house officer of Sadar police station, said, “We received a written complaint from the victims and found the allegations to be genuine during the inquiry. The accused has been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.”

The SHO confirmed that raids are being conducted to nab the accused, who is currently absconding. She also warned people not to fall prey to such fraudsters who promise jobs in exchange for money. “All police recruitments are conducted through transparent and official processes. No one can get a job without appearing for the exam and qualifying on merit,” she added.