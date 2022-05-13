Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man held with 500-gram opium, 1 lakh
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man held with 500-gram opium, 1 lakh

The CIA staff 2 arrested a 55-year-old man with 500-gram opium on Thursday
A drugs case has been lodged at the Sadar police station against Randeep, who is already facing trial in a fraud case, police said. (Representative Image/HT File)
A drugs case has been lodged at the Sadar police station against Randeep, who is already facing trial in a fraud case, police said. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on May 13, 2022 02:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The CIA staff 2 arrested a 55-year-old man with 500-gram opium on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Randeep Singh of Mohalla Beguana on Gill Road. Police said that 1 lakh was also recovered from his possession.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff 2, said that police arrested Randeep near Lohara Canal Bridge based on a tip-off.

A drugs case has been lodged at the Sadar police station against Randeep, who is already facing trial in a fraud case, police said.

During questioning, he revealed that he procured the contraband from Ambala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The woman’s son blamed his father for the crime, saying he would often beat her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Madhya Pradesh woman murdered at home. Police said she was brutalised

    Bhopal/Chhindwara: A woman found dead in her house in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Wednesday is suspected to have been beaten up, sexually assaulted and brutalised before she was killed, police said on Thursday. Her husband was in the house when the woman's body was discovered but was too drunk to give his statement, a police officer said. The autopsy report indicated that the woman was brutally beaten up and she was brutalised.

  • The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Manjot Singh, 30, of Subhash Nagar; he said that he received a call from a man who introduced himself as an employee of State Bank of India’s Civil Lines Branch (Representative Image/HT File)

    Ludhiana man duped of 99K

    A resident of Uttar Pradesh was booked on Thursday for duping a city resident out of 99,000 around nine months on the pretext of verifying his credit card. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Manjot Singh, 30, of Subhash Nagar. He said that he received a call from a man who introduced himself as an employee of State Bank of India's Civil Lines Branch.

  • A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass), 427 (damages), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act was lodged at the Tibba police station. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana | 4 days on, gangster’s aide held for opening fire at house, injuring man

    Four days after gangster Puneet Bains and his aides opened fire at a house in New Shastri Nagar and injured an onlooker, police arrested an accused on Wednesday. Crime Investigation Agency (, Staff 1) in-charge inspector Rajesh Sharma said Bangala was arrested on Tibba Road on the basis of a tip-off.

  • After a recent explosion at the Punjab Police’s intelligence wing in Mohali sent shock waves across the state, the Government Railway Police (GRP) took stock of security arrangements at the railway station and asked authorities check overcrowding at platforms. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana | Hike price of platform tickets: GRP tells railway authorities

    After a recent explosion at the Punjab Police's intelligence wing in Mohali sent shock waves across the state, the Government Railway Police took stock of security arrangements at the railway station and asked authorities check overcrowding at platforms. The GRP has recommended increasing the price of platform tickets from 10 to 50 to discourage loitering at the station, and to change the designated platform for weekly trains, which ferry migrant workers to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

  • The accused, Harvinder Singh of Lohara Colonyin Ludhiana, allegedly drove the victim, whom he had befriended in 2020, to an isolated area near Sangowal and raped her in his car. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Ludhiana man rapes 28-year-old woman in car, booked

    Three months after a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in an isolated area, police registered a case against her friend on Wednesday. The accused, Harvinder Singh of Lohara Colony, allegedly drove the victim, whom he had befriended in 2020, to an isolated area near Sangowal and raped her in his car. When the victim rebuffed his advances, Harvinder promised to marry her, but later reneged. The incident took place on February 3.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out