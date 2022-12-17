Ludhiana: Man held with intoxicant pills at railway station

A 37-year-old man was arrested at Ludhiana Railway Station on Friday with 11,000 intoxicant pills. The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sran Talwandi village in Tarn Taran. He was nabbed during a routine checking at a platform of the station, said Investigating officer Satish Kumar. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at Government Railway Police station here.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Man booked for posing with gun on social media

Hathur police have booked a resident of Jhordan village for posing with a gun on social media. The accused has been identified as Pritpal Singh alias Prita. Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav had on November 27 given residents of the state a 72-hour window to remove pictures with weapons from social media. But, Prita was found in violation of the order. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against him at Hathur police station.

No fresh dengue, Covid case logged

The district logged no fresh dengue case on Friday. Of the 1,070 confirmed cases this season, 806 have been reported from urban areas. Meanwhile, the district recorded no fresh Covid case for the fourth consecutive day. As many as 67 samples were collected by the health department on Friday.

Burglars target garment shop on Pakhowal Road

A gang of burglars targeted a garment shop at Shaheed Karnal Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road on Friday. The shop owner, Anjali Suneja, said the burglars broke the lock of the shutter and decamped with garments from the shop. The accused have been captured loading the material in a pickup auto on CCTV. ASI Surjit Singh, investigating officer, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.