Ludhiana: Man injured in accidental firing during pre-wedding celebration; 2 booked

A man sustained a bullet injury during a pre-wedding ceremony in Khud Mohalla on Monday night after a pistol went off while he was allegedly trying to snatch the weapon from a friend for celebratory firing, police said on Saturday. According to the police, Sehajpreet and his friend Manu, a resident of Field Ganj, were dancing during the function when Manu allegedly produced a loaded pistol. (HT Photo for representation)

The injured, identified as Sehajpreet Singh of Gill village, had come to attend the wedding of his friend’s sister. He was hit by a bullet in the lower abdomen and collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely.

A complaint in the matter has been lodged at Division Number 3 police station on Friday against Sehajpreet and his friend Manu.According to the police, Sehajpreet and his friend Manu, a resident of Field Ganj, were dancing during the function when Manu allegedly produced a loaded pistol.

The two reportedly began snatching the weapon from each other to fire in celebration, during which the pistol accidentally discharged, hitting Sehajpreet.Instead of taking the injured man to a hospital immediately, some youths allegedly placed him in a car and drove around for nearly two hours. He was later admitted to a private hospital late at night, where an incorrect name and address were allegedly recorded in an attempt to mislead the police.Upon receiving information from the hospital, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

ASI Gurmail Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence or furnishing false information to protect an offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.Police said both accused will be arrested and are also verifying whether Manu possessed a valid arms licence.