Ludhiana: Man killed as car falls into canal near Doraha

A Maruti Suzuki Swift car plunged into Sirhind Canal near Ajnaudh village of Doraha, leading to the death of the driver on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Singh, 32, a resident of Ghulal village. The police sent the body for a postmortem examination. The reason behind the mishap is being looked into, cops said. Deceased Paramjit Singh (HT Photo)

According to inspector Akash Dutt, station house officer (SHO) at the Doraha police station, the car was travelling from Raikot towards Doraha when, upon reaching the Ajnaudh canal bridge, it suddenly broke through the roadside railing and fell into the canal at around 6 am.

Villagers raised the alarm and initiated a rescue operation besides alerting the police. The police roped in divers and a crane. After toiling hard for 40 minutes, the police fished out the car along with the body.

After identifying the victim from the documents found in the car, the police informed his parents. The SHO added that the deceased was a farmer. He added that heavy rain that lashed the region could be one of the factors behind the mishap. The police investigation is on.

On August 17, a man had a narrow escape when he lost control of his car while travelling from Faridkot to Chandigarh and the vehicle into a canal near Doraha’s Rampur bridge. The driver, identified as Karanvir Singh Brar, smashed the car window and swam to safety. He sustained only minor injuries.

On July 27, a pick-up truck carrying 29 pilgrims plunged into the Sirhind Canal. At least 10 devotees were reportedly killed in the mishap near Malaud in Khanna while the rest of the devotees were rescued.