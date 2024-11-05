Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Man, mother booked for cheating immigration agent, say cops

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 05, 2024 10:33 PM IST

The Division Number 5 police registered a case against an immigration consultant and his mother for allegedly defrauding another immigration agent of ₹5.5 lakh, officials said.

The accused were identified as Beerinder Singh Chawla, alias Biri Chawla, and his mother Kirpal Kaur. (HT File)
The case was registered following a complaint by Jasneet Singh, a resident of Bagghe village in Ferozepur.

According to the complaint, Jasneet had a partnership with Chawla’s agency.

Jasneet said he entrusted Chawla with multiple visa applications and paid 15.50 lakh. He said Chawla failed to arrange the visas and returned 10 lakh. He alleged that the accused withheld the remaining 5.5 lakh despite repeated requests.

Jasneet filed a police complaint on September 18 this year.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmej Lal said a case was registered under sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 24 of the Immigration Act after an investigation.

