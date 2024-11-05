Ludhiana: Man, mother booked for cheating immigration agent, say cops

The Division Number 5 police registered a case against an immigration consultant and his mother for allegedly defrauding another immigration agent of ₹5.5 lakh, officials said. The accused were identified as Beerinder Singh Chawla, alias Biri Chawla, and his mother Kirpal Kaur. (HT File)

The case was registered following a complaint by Jasneet Singh, a resident of Bagghe village in Ferozepur.

The accused were identified as Beerinder Singh Chawla, alias Biri Chawla, and his mother Kirpal Kaur.

According to the complaint, Jasneet had a partnership with Chawla’s agency.

Jasneet said he entrusted Chawla with multiple visa applications and paid ₹15.50 lakh. He said Chawla failed to arrange the visas and returned ₹10 lakh. He alleged that the accused withheld the remaining ₹5.5 lakh despite repeated requests.

Jasneet filed a police complaint on September 18 this year.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmej Lal said a case was registered under sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 24 of the Immigration Act after an investigation.