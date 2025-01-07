Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Man plays ‘peacemaker’ in bikers’ fight, thrashed

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 07, 2025 08:10 AM IST

The police have said that the chicken shop owner has suffered severe injuries, including a broken jaw

Intervening in a scuffle cost dear to a chicken shop owner in Basti Abdullapur as a member of one of the groups assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons on Monday. The victim suffered severe injuries, including a broken jaw. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition has been stated serious.

The police have initiated proceedings to register an FIR. (HT File)
On being informed, the Model Town police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the spot.

The victim has been identified as Anil Kumar of Basti Abdullapur. Anil stated that a scooter and a bike collided outside his shop, which led to a scuffle between the commuters. He intervened and sent one of the commuters home. The other commuter also left the place.

Anil Kumar added that the other commuter returned with his eight aides and assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons and fled leaving him injured. He was rushed to a hospital and later the police were informed.

ASI Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the police have initiated proceedings to register an FIR. The police also procured CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

