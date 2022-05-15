Ludhiana | Man posing as IAS officer seeks security cover, gets arrested instead
A 22-year-old man, who claimed to be an IAS officer and sought security cover to attend a karate tournament, found himself behind bars instead after cops called his bluff.
On March 12, the accused, Mithun Kainth of Nehri Colony, arrived at the Dugri police station on a scooter and sought security cover to attend a karate tournament at Guru Nanak Stadium on May 15, where he had been invited as chief guest.
Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh said, “Kainth introduced himself as a 2020-batch IAS officer.The accused said he was still under training and had been deputed as the Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner.”
On being asked to verify his credentials, he furnished an entry card issued by the Dugri Community Centre, and also an invitation to attend the karate championship as chief guest. The letters IAS were prefixed in front of his name on the identity card, and he had been addressed as an administrative officer in the invitation letter. However, he failed to produce an identity card.”
“When we grilled him, he admitted that he was not an IAS officer. Kainth is a commerce graduate. His father works as a driver in the irrigation department,” the SI said, adding that the accused had also written to the commissioner of police requesting security cover.
On why he was pretending to be an officer, the accused said it was his ailing mother’s dream to see him become an IAS officer, and so he started posing as one to get preferential treatment. Kainth was also preparing for the UPSC examination.
“The accused had also rented a car and pasted the Government of India tag on it to save toll tax. We are trying to determine whether he took money from people,” the SI added.
A case was registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing grab or token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code.
‘Ahir protest may disrupt traffic as section of NH-48 to be closed for 9 hours’
The traffic movement along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway on Sunday is likely to be disrupted for up to nine hours due to a proposed march by the Ahir community from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Iffco Chowk on National Highway 48 (NH-48), said an advisory issued by the Gurugram traffic police on Saturday. The entire 14.8-kilometre section of NH-48 will be closed for traffic from 7am to 4pm on Sunday, reads the advisory.
U.P. Chief secy reviews preparations for launch of new phase of Mission Shakti
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday directed all the government departments to make timely preparations for 'Mission Shakti Phase-4' that would soon be launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. “A portal with all the information to empower women and uplift their social status should be prepared,” he said at a review meeting held ahead of the launch.
Mortal remains of MD of Avon Ispat and Power Limited Harcharan Singh Pahwa consigned to flames in Ludhiana
The managing director of Avon Ispat and Power Limited, Harcharan Singh Pahwa, who died on Friday following a prolonged illness, was cremated at Model Town Extension cremation ground on Saturday. Pahwa was also patron of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations. Harcharan Singh Pahwa, son of Inderjit Singh Pahwa and grandson of Hans Raj Pahwa (founder of Avon Group) was admitted to KIMS, Hyderabad.
CME in Prayagraj: Top psychiatrists to share recent updates on bipolar disorder, other illnesses
“Large number of patients, between 28 percent to 83 percent, for different mental disorders remain untreated and reasons for this could be many, ranging from lack of awareness, ignorance, non-availability of treatment, myths, superstitions and stigma associated with psychiatric illnesses,” organising chairman of the CME, Dr VK Singh added.
Three arrested for obtaining bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts
Faridabad police on Friday night arrested three members of a gang for allegedly obtaining bail for criminals by submitting fake surety bonds in courts. Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that they received a tip-off, following which a police team caught hold of the three suspects from a Faridabad court. “They were about to leave the court after submitting surety bonds”, he said.
