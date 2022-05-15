Ludhiana | Man posing as IAS officer seeks security cover, gets arrested instead

A 22-year-old man, who claimed to be an IAS officer and sought security cover to attend a karate tournament, found himself behind bars instead after cops called his bluff.

On March 12, the accused, Mithun Kainth of Nehri Colony, arrived at the Dugri police station on a scooter and sought security cover to attend a karate tournament at Guru Nanak Stadium on May 15, where he had been invited as chief guest.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh said, “Kainth introduced himself as a 2020-batch IAS officer.The accused said he was still under training and had been deputed as the Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner.”

On being asked to verify his credentials, he furnished an entry card issued by the Dugri Community Centre, and also an invitation to attend the karate championship as chief guest. The letters IAS were prefixed in front of his name on the identity card, and he had been addressed as an administrative officer in the invitation letter. However, he failed to produce an identity card.”

“When we grilled him, he admitted that he was not an IAS officer. Kainth is a commerce graduate. His father works as a driver in the irrigation department,” the SI said, adding that the accused had also written to the commissioner of police requesting security cover.

On why he was pretending to be an officer, the accused said it was his ailing mother’s dream to see him become an IAS officer, and so he started posing as one to get preferential treatment. Kainth was also preparing for the UPSC examination.

“The accused had also rented a car and pasted the Government of India tag on it to save toll tax. We are trying to determine whether he took money from people,” the SI added.

A case was registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing grab or token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code.