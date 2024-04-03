 Ludhiana man rapes 26-year-old woman on pretext of marriage - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana man rapes 26-year-old woman on pretext of marriage

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 04, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Khanna resident Varinder Singh booked for allegedly raping a woman he met on social media under pretext of marriage. Case registered after five-month investigation.

Police booked a Khanna resident for raping allegedly raping a woman who he had met through social media on the pretext of marriage.

The Ludhiana man was booked for raping a 26-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage. (HT FIle)
The Ludhiana man was booked for raping a 26-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

A case has been registered after a five-month investigation into the complaint.

The accused has been identified as Varinder Singh. He allegedly raped the 26-year-old woman, who filed multiple complaints with Khanna and Fatehgarh Sahib police in October and November 2023 following which a probe was ordered.

According to the complainant, she met the accused through social media and befriended him. Later, the accused asked her to marry him only to abandon the plan and move abroad. He allegedly raped her at a hotel in Khanna and at his house.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sarbjeet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

