Ludhiana: Man’s body found floating in Sidhwan Canal

The body of an unidentified man was found floating in the Sidhwan Canal near Bassian Bet Canal Bridge on Monday.

The Dakha police have lodged a murder case against unidentified accused based on the statement of Bachittar Singh of Changan village, who discovered the body.

He said that owns agricultural land near the canal and he discovered the body when he was going towards Chakk bridge and immediately informed the police.

Inspector Ajitpal Singh, SHO at Mullanpur Dakha police station, said that the victim appears to be between 18 and 20 years old and had an injury mark on the head inflicted by a sharp weapon. The body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem.

“It is suspected that the assailants dumped the body in the canal after murdering the man. A pair of jeans and shoes were found on the body, bur there were no documents for identification,” police said.

Police are scanning missing persons complaints from the past one week to identify the deceased and have also made announcements in surrounding areas about the body.