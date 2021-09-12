Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man sedated, tossed into canal, 3 held
The victim, a resident of Sudhar village in Ludhiana, swam to the shore of the canal despite being sedated but he was strangled and thrown back. (Representative Image/HT File)
The victim, a resident of Sudhar village in Ludhiana, swam to the shore of the canal despite being sedated but he was strangled and thrown back. (Representative Image/HT File)
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man sedated, tossed into canal, 3 held

The victim was sedated and thrown into a canal in Ludhiana as one of the accused believed he had tipped his parents about his drug habit
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 03:10 AM IST

Three men were arrested for sedating a man and throwing him into the canal on Friday.

The accused, Inderjit Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Mandeep Singh, are residents of Sohiyan village. They had a rivalry with the victim, Tajinder Singh of Sudhar village, who said that the accused had invited him to a party and laced his drinks with sedatives.

“I was taken to Mandeep’s house on motorcycle, when we reached there I was offered a cold drink. However, when I declined, they forcefully made me drink the spiked drink and threw me into the canal. I managed to swim to the shore, but the accused strangled me and pushed me into the canal again.”

The complainant said, “Inderjit was a drug addict and he suspected that I had told his parents about his habit, which is why he attempted to murder me.”

A case has been registered under Sections 307 (murder bid) and 34 (acts done by several people) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.