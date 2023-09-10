Ludhiana man set ablaze: Husband of saleswoman booked

A day after a shopkeeper was set on fire in Guru Teg Bahadur Market, police on Sunday booked two persons, including the husband of a saleswoman working at the victim’s shop. The accused have been booked under sections 326A, 34 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

Two bike-borne miscreants on Saturday came to the shop of Gurdeep Singh in GTB Market and poured petrol on him before setting him on fire at his hop.

Police lodged an FIR against the husband of an employee of the victim and his aide.

The accused has been identified as Pratham Yadav of Manohar Nagar near Dhuri Line, while his aide is yet to be identified.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of the victim, who runs a cloth shop in the market. He had employed a saleswoman Nisha Yadav three months ago.

Gurdeep said that the woman was forcing him for an increment, which he refused, saying that he will consider giving her an increment after a few months. The woman was not coming to work for the past three days.

He said that on Saturday morning, her husband Yadav along with his aide came at his shop, poured petrol on him and set him on fire due to which his shop also caught flames. When he raised an alarm, the accused fled. The neigbours came to his rescue and rushed him to the hospital.

ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that there were some more issues between the shopkeeper and saleswoman apart from the increment issue. The things will be clear after the arrest of the accused. The role of the woman is also under the scanner.

The accused have been booked under sections 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. The police are conducting raids for the arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON