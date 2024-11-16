Ludhiana: Man shoots at couple over monetary dispute; nabbed

A grocery shop owner and her husband were allegedly shot at on Friday outside the store in Prem Nagar over a monetary dispute, officials said. Police personnel on the spot at Mullanpur Dakha, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The injured, Gudia Yadav and her husband Rajkumar Yadav, were taken to the civil hospital and then referred to a private hospital, where their condition has been stated as stable. Doctors said Gudia sustained two bullet wounds in her chest and Rajkumar was hit by one bullet.

The officials added that the accused, Surinder Singh Chhinda from Issewal village, fled after firing multiple rounds but was later arrested. The police recovered the weapon used in the crime from the spot.

The woman runs the shop outside her home.

According to the police, the accused is a financier and shot at the couple over a monetary dispute. The accused told police that the couple borrowed ₹70,000 from him and were not returning it.

According to Balbir Chand Beera, a former councilor from Prem Nagar, the accused harbored ill intentions towards Gudia Yadav and had financial disputes with her family.

Accused Surinder Singh arrived at Gudia’s shop and started misbehaving with her, he said, and added that when Gudia called her husband for help, Surinder flashed a pistol and shot at Gudia. He alleged that Surinder fled while firing into the air, causing panic in the area.

Gudia’s family, who live in an adjoining house, heard the gunshots, rushed to the scene and raised an alarm.

Senior officials, including Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains, deputy duperintendent of police (DSP) Varinder Singh Khosa, Mullanpur Dakha station-house officer (SHO) Gurwinder Singh, and CIA sub-inspector Chamkaur Singh, visited the crime scene to investigate.

SHO Singh said the accused was arrested hours after the incident and a case under attempt to murder charges was registered against him.