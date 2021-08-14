Ludhiana man shoots at wife, mother-in-law: Bid was cold-blooded, planned, say police

The Tuesday crime, where a resident of Patel Nagar in Haibowal shot at his wife and mother-in-law before travelling 45km to kill a Nurmahal resident was a planned, cold-blooded murder, say police. It was not a fit of rage as was presumed to date.

The condition of his wife, Shivani, alias Jaspreet Kaur, and his mother-in-law, Vandana Likhi, is stable.

The 25-year-old man, Rohit Kumar, who resided in Mohalla Khatika of Nurmahal of Jalandhar Rural had died. The accused, Jaswinder Singh, suspected his wife of having an affair with Kumar, police claim.

The police added that the accused had switched off his two mobile phones on August 9, a day before executing the crime.

His third mobile was switched off on August 10, only minutes before the crime.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Gurpreet Singh said separate teams of Ludhiana Police Commissionerate and Jalandhar Rural police had been conducting raids for the arrest of the accused. “The phones were switched off to ensure that his location could not be traced. Still, we are scanning call records to know who was the last person he spoke with. No weapon licence had been issued to the accused.”

The ACP added that the police had searched the house of the accused, but no mobile phone was recovered.

Accused wanted to kill his two kids too

The accused wanted to kill his children also, but he had changed his mind at the last moment. Damanjot, 9, son of Jaswinder, said his father and mother had indulged in a verbal spat on Monday night. Damanjot added that on Tuesday morning when he woke up he was shocked to see his father holding a gun and shouting at his mother.

He added that his six-year-old sister, Jasleen, woke up due to the commotion, and his father fired at her, but his mother acted as a shield and the bullet hit her in the jaw.

“Assuming her to be dead, my father fled outside stating that he would kill our grandmother. I still can remember that horrific scenes,” Damanjot added.