Ludhiana | Man sitting on truck roof dies as he crashes into railway bridge

The accident took place near Jassian road in Ludhiana as the truck driver miscalculated the height of the railway bridge and tried to pass through it
Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said Kumar was seated on truck roof when his head rammed into the railway bridge, after which he died on the spot in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a shocking accident, a 23-year-old man was killed after his head rammed into a railway bridge near Jassian road while he was sitting on the roof of a tipper truck, carrying construction material and air compressor.

The deceased Ajay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh was currently residing in Jassisan village.

The accident took place as the driver miscalculated the height of the bridge and tried to pass through it .

Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said Kumar was seated on the top of the compressor when his head rammed into the bridge, after which he died on the spot. “The driver fled the spot and has been booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at local GRP Thana,” they said.

“The victim’s body has been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital. We will nab the driver soon,” a GRP officer said.

The truck was finally removed from the place with the help of the locals and GRP officials.

