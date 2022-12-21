Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man slits wife’s throat three years after love marriage, arrested

Ludhiana man slits wife’s throat three years after love marriage, arrested

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 01:47 AM IST

The accused, identified as Jaidev Singh Jatav of Tibba, Ludhiana, called the police alleging that car-borne miscreants had kidnapped his wife

Police arrested a Ludhiana man for slitting his wife’s throat three years after love marriage. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly slit his wife’s throat and dumped the body at an isolated place near Kaind Canal bridge on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road Three years after their love marriage on Monday only three years into their marriage.

Later, the accused, identified as Jaidev Singh Jatav of Tibba, called the police alleging that car-borne miscreants had kidnapped his wife.

Police initiated an investigation, but during questioning, the accused confessed to the crime. Police recovered the body and sent it to the civil hospital for postmortem.

The accused, a native of Madhya Pradesh, works in a city factory. He had married the victim, Ajaypal Kaur, 24, of Tarntaran three years ago.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh Brar, station house officer (SHO) at the Sahnewal police station said Jaidev Singh Jatav contacted police on Monday alleging that unidentified accused had kidnapped his wife while they were heading towards Mata Chintapurni Mandir in Himachal on a bike. He had claimed that two cars had stopped them near Kohara, from where the miscreants kidnapped his wife.

The SHO said they found the questioned Jatav as he kept changing his statements frequently before he eventually confessed to murdering wife over suspicions of infidelity. He added that he had dumped her body near Kaind Canal bridge three hours before informing the police.

A murder case has been lodged against the accused.

