Ludhiana: Man stops to help commuter, mowed down by speeding SUV

A 33-year-old man, who stopped at a roadside to help a commuter attacked by miscreants, was mowed down by a speeding SUV in the wee hours near Dholewal Chowk here on Sunday. After hitting the trio, the SUV also rammed into the car of the victim parked on the roadside. (HT)

Two others, the deceased friend, who was travelling with him, and an assistant sub-inspector, who was called on the spot to help the commuter, suffered injuries in the incident.

The victim has been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Vicky, 33, of Sherpur, who owned a courier company. The injured are his friend Rahul and ASI Jasbir Singh.

The driver of the SUV managed to escape after the accident leaving the vehicle on the spot. The Janakpuri police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The incident occurred around 3 am when Vicky along with his friend Rahul was returning home in his Hyundai Venue Car.

Rahul, who suffered multiple fractures, stated that when they reached near Dholewal, Vicky stopped the car on the roadside to help a commuter, who was targeted by miscreants. They went to police post Janakpuri to bring help. ASI Jasbir Singh accompanied them to the spot.

“Meanwhile, a speeding Ford Endeavour SUV, coming from bus stand side, hit us after crashing into the road divider. While Vicky died on the spot, I suffered multiple fractures. ASI Jasbir also suffered head injuries in the mishap,” Rahul said.

“The SUV stopped after hitting the victim’s car. As the doors of the SUV were stuck, the occupant managed to come out of the vehicle from the sunroof. He called on his aides and escaped with them in a BMW car leaving his SUV on the spot,” he added.

Rahul stated that onlookers rushed them to hospital. Later, their family members were informed.

Jaspreet Kaur, sister of the victim, said that her brother was unmarried. He owned a courier company and used to return home after loading parcels in the vehicles.

ASI Kapil Kumar, incharge at Janakpuri Police post, said that the police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the SUV. The police have seized both vehicles involved in the mishap.