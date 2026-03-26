Ludhiana: Manish Sisodia tells AAP leaders to step up anti-drug fight

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab in charge Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that incumbent ministers and MLAs, who are unwilling to take on the drug mafia, have no place in the party and should rather step aside. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab in charge Manish Sisodia.

Addressing a meeting in Ludhiana under the anti-drug campaign, Sisodia said that the fight against drugs is central to AAP’s political purpose, stating that leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and he himself entered politics to fearlessly confront such mafias and dismantle their networks completely.

“The party has a strict zero-tolerance approach, and no one involved in the drug trade will be spared, even if they belong to AAP,” he said, while asserting that the party’s origins in struggle and its track record of taking on corruption will now drive a decisive push to root out drugs from Punjab. Sisodia later attended a similar meeting in Jalandhar also.

Apart from deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain and commissioner of police Swapan Sharma, the meeting was attended by cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Madan Lal Bagga, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, and members of village defence committees (VDC) and other police officers.

Calling for coordinated grassroots action, Sisodia said that the Punjab government’s crackdown against the drug mafia will be absolute and impartial.

“Ministers, MLAs, and halqa in-charges must work shoulder-to-shoulder with block heads and VDCs. They must motivate and protect them while ensuring close coordination with AAP ground workers and the police,” he said.

DC Jain presented a detailed multi-pronged roadmap to make Ludhiana a drug-free district, focusing on strict enforcement, large-scale awareness campaigns, community participation, and robust de-addiction and rehabilitation support, while CP Sharma said that around 2,500 drug peddlers have been arrested, including 352 notorious offenders. “Properties worth ₹12 crore have been seized, and over 4,000 people have been admitted for de-addiction treatment,” Sharma added.