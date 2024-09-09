Ludhiana: Market associations decry lack of washrooms

Despite clear instructions from the Punjab chief secretary this year, the municipal corporation (MC) has failed to deliver on its promise to construct public washrooms in various market areas. The directive, issued in March, called for proper washroom facilities in busy marketplaces to ensure hygiene and convenience for the public. However, little to no progress has been made, leaving residents and shoppers without access to clean and accessible restrooms. The deplorable condition of a washroom near scooter market, Model Town in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

In March this year, during the Sarkar Vyapaar Milni, the chief secretary announced the plan to build 10 public washrooms in different market associations across Ludhiana. Each washroom was to cost ₹25 lakh, with funds allocated by the government. The announcement, made in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, came after multiple market associations raised concerns about the lack of basic restroom facilities and the poor condition of existing washrooms in the city.

According to the chief secretary, the government initially planned to cover the construction costs, with the option for market associations to contribute additional funds for enhancements. However, as of now, no work has begun, and officials are yet to finalise the exact locations for these washrooms.

During the event in March, chief secretary Anuraj Verma emphasised that the government would transfer funds through the municipal corporation and that market associations would be responsible for maintaining the facilities. “We want both customers and market vendors to have easy access to washrooms, rather than having to go elsewhere,” Verma stated.

Scooter Seller Market Association chairman Baljinder Singh said, “We are paying rent for the government-allotted shops under the bus stand flyover, yet the washrooms remain in a deplorable condition. We are living in unsanitary conditions.”

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi responded, saying discussions with market associations are ongoing, and the existing washrooms will be renovated soon. “We will be issuing tenders for the renovation work in some markets,” he added, assuring that the long-pending issue will soon see progress.