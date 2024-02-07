 Ludhiana: Market committee employee held for accepting ₹30,000 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Market committee employee held for accepting 30,000

Ludhiana: Market committee employee held for accepting 30,000

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 08, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Spokesperson of the state VB said that Hari Ram, auction recorder of market committee, Ludhiana, has been arrested on the complaint of Sonu, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Salem Tabri, who is secretary of Gill Cooperative Labour and Construction Society, Ludhiana

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed an employee of the market committee here for allegedly accepting a bribe of 30,000.

Market committee employee held for accepting <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 in Ludhiana. (HT)
Market committee employee held for accepting 30,000 in Ludhiana. (HT)

Spokesperson of the state VB said that Hari Ram, auction recorder of market committee, Ludhiana, has been arrested on the complaint of Sonu, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Salem Tabri, who is secretary of Gill Cooperative Labour and Construction Society, Ludhiana.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The complainant approached the VB saying that their society used to take the cleaning contract of mandis, Fish Markets etc within the Ludhiana city. The cleaning contract of Kara-Bara Chowk, Bahadurke Road, near sabji mandi has been allotted to the society by the market committee for a period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

He alleged that market committee employee Hari Ram has been demanding a bribe of 30,000 every month in lieu of getting the monthly bills of the society passed from the secretary of the market committee. He managed to record the conversation with the accused while he was demanding the bribe and handed it over to the VB as evidence.

The spokesperson said that after preliminary investigation of the complaint, a VB team from Ludhiana range laid a trap in which the accused was arrested while accepting a bribe of 30,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station, Ludhiana range and the accused would be produced in the court on Thursday. He said that role of other officials would also be probed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On