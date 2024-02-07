Ludhiana: Market committee employee held for accepting 30,000

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed an employee of the market committee here for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹30,000. Market committee employee held for accepting ₹ 30,000 in Ludhiana. (HT)

Spokesperson of the state VB said that Hari Ram, auction recorder of market committee, Ludhiana, has been arrested on the complaint of Sonu, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Salem Tabri, who is secretary of Gill Cooperative Labour and Construction Society, Ludhiana.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The complainant approached the VB saying that their society used to take the cleaning contract of mandis, Fish Markets etc within the Ludhiana city. The cleaning contract of Kara-Bara Chowk, Bahadurke Road, near sabji mandi has been allotted to the society by the market committee for a period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

He alleged that market committee employee Hari Ram has been demanding a bribe of ₹30,000 every month in lieu of getting the monthly bills of the society passed from the secretary of the market committee. He managed to record the conversation with the accused while he was demanding the bribe and handed it over to the VB as evidence.

The spokesperson said that after preliminary investigation of the complaint, a VB team from Ludhiana range laid a trap in which the accused was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station, Ludhiana range and the accused would be produced in the court on Thursday. He said that role of other officials would also be probed.