Ludhiana: Matchmaker, son booked for trying to kill groom’s father

A day before the wedding of his son, an elderly man was assaulted allegedly by a matchmaker, her son, two relatives and three others following a dispute over dance during ‘Jago’ ceremony at Jattpura village, police said on Tuesday.

The accused also vandalised two cars parked outside the victim’s house before fleeing.

Hathur police have registered a case against the accused, including Harinder Kaur, the matchmaker from Jattpura village, her son Sukhpreet Singh, two relatives Gurpreet Singh alias Reetu and Gurpreet’s father Amrik Singh. Three accomplices of the accused are yet to be identified, the police said.

The case was lodged by Gurjant Singh, son of victim Jora Singh. Gurjant in his statement mentioned that his wedding was scheduled for October 14. “On October 13, there was a Jago ceremony and all women relatives were celebrating by dancing. In the meantime, one of the accused, Sukhpreet Singh, turned up there. He held the hand of my cousin and forced her to dance with him,” Gurjant told the police.

He added that when he objected, the accused left the spot after threatening him.

Gurjant said that later in the night, the accused barged into their house with sticks and iron rods in their hands. “They thrashed my father with an intention to kill him and also vandalised two cars. They again threatened us before leaving the spot,” he added.

We rushed my father to a hospital, where his condition is still stated to be serious, Gurjant said.

ASI Rachhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (obscene acts), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 458 (lurking house trespass or housebreaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. A hunt is on to nab them, he added.