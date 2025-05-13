Ludhiana: Mattewara PAC slams state govt, Seechewal after 2 teens drowned in Buddha Nullah; seeks investigation

The Public Action Committee (PAC) Mattewara has strongly criticised the Punjab government and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal following the tragic drowning of two children during a bathing event near industrial discharge points along the Buddha Nullah. The PAC has called for a thorough investigation and accountability from the authorities involved. Environmental activists criticised the construction of ghats near contaminated sites, labelling them as superficial efforts that do not contribute to the actual cleaning of Buddha Nullah. (HT File)

In a recent statement, PAC members expressed deep concern over the government’s handling of environmental issues, particularly the pollution in the Buddha Nullah. They highlighted the irony of organising public bathing events near areas known for industrial effluent discharge, questioning the safety measures in place.

‘Lack of action despite CM’s statements’

Col JS Gill of the PAC emphasised that while the CM has been vocal about water rights and pollution, there has been a lack of concrete action to address the ongoing environmental degradation. They pointed out that the government’s focus on public demonstrations does little to resolve the underlying issues affecting the state’s water bodies.

PAC member Kuldeep Singh Khaira called for an immediate investigation into the circumstances leading to the children’s deaths. He questioned the rationale behind allowing bathing events in polluted areas and demanded to know which officials authorised such activities without proper safety audits.

Environmental activists criticised the construction of ghats near contaminated sites, labelling them as superficial efforts that do not contribute to the actual cleaning of the river. They argued that these initiatives are more about public relations than genuine environmental restoration.

The PAC’s statement also underscored the need for the government to adhere to National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, particularly regarding the closure of illegal common effluent treatment plants and the prevention of reverse boring practices by industries. They stressed that without strict enforcement of environmental regulations, such tragedies are likely to recur.