Ludhiana: Mayor Inderjit Kaur inspects multi-storey parking

For facilitating the residents visiting different old city markets, mayor Inderjit Kaur conducted a surprise inspection at the multi-storey parking lot adjoining zone A office of municipal corporation (MC) near Mata Rani Chowk on Wednesday and issued necessary directions to ensure cleanliness. Mayor Inderjit Kaur conducting surprise inspection at the multi-storey parking lot adjoining Zone A office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Further the civic body officials and contractor have also been directed to ensure proper maintenance of the parking. Mayor Inderjit Kaur stated that it is the biggest parking site in the old city areas and many residents, who visit old city markets or the civic body office, park their vehicles at the parking site on a daily basis.

She added that the authorities have been directed that the parking should be maintained properly.

Mayor said that the civic body is also working on the project for overall renovation of the parking site. Till that time temporary steps should be taken to improve the situation at ground level. The mayor also inspected the parking site outside the civic body’s office and issued necessary directions for improvement.

Mayor inspects Vegetable market

To ensure hygienic conditions at the main vegetable market of the city on Bahadurke road, mayor Inderjit Kaur inspected the market on Wednesday and directed the concerned officials to ensure cleanliness in the market.

Mayor directed the officials to take up a massive cleanliness drive in the market area and the site should be cleaned. Working on the directions of the mayor, the cleanliness drive was started at the site.

MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo among other officials of the civic body were present during the inspection. Mayor Inderjit Kaur said that cleanliness drives are being taken up across the city and the public should support the civic body as this goal cannot be achieved without the support of the residents.

Mayor further stated that all steps are being taken to improve solid waste management in the city and she will also be conducting surprise inspections to check the situation at the ground level in the coming days.