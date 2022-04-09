Ludhiana mayor writes to local bodies secy, seeks trade licences penalty hike roll-back
Amid a row over the hiked penalty and fine on delayed renewal of trade licences, Mayor Balkar Sandhu has written to local bodies department’s principal secretary asking for a roll-back and easing the process to issue trade licence through m-sewa app.
The decision to increase the fine on delayed renewal of trade licences to ₹1000 and imposing additional penalty of ₹100 per day on the delayed payment had drawn strong reactions from councillors and industry representatives, who felt that the hefty penalties will discourage the public from getting the licences issued.
In the letter, Sandhu said the local bodies department had increased the penalty to ₹1000 and imposed a per day fine of ₹100 on delayed renewal last year as well, which was later rejected by the MC’s General House and the recent order should also be rolled back.
-
Punjab Beopar Mandal demands arrest of Ludhiana kidnapping bid culprits, warns of stir
Raising hue and cry over the alleged kidnapping bid on industrialist Saurav Jain and lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party government over deteriorating law and order situation, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal warned of an agitation if the culprits in the kidnapping case are not arrested within a week. In a meeting held on Friday, members of the traders' body said a memorandum will be submitted in this regard with the commissioner of police on Monday.
-
Four-day Interior Exterior Expo kicks off at PAU
The 10th edition of four-day Interior-Exterior Expo 2022 kicked off at Punjab Agricultural University on Friday. The expo was inaugurated by Indian Institute of Architects national president CR Raju. Jeewan Sangowal among others, MLAs Gurpreet Gogi also visited the exhibition on the first day. Organiser GS Dhillon over 175 exhibitors from different parts of the country have displayed over 1,000 products and services at this year's exhibition, which will continue till April 11.
-
Back from Ukraine, medical students in Lucknow resume their studies online
It's 11am in Lucknow as Amulya Yaduvanshi greets her teacher in Ukraine, some 5000 km away, from where she along with other medical students was rescued after the Russian attack began 44 days ago. Like Amulya, many other medical students who returned to Lucknow from the war-torn country have resumed their studies and reconnected with their teachers as several medical schools in Ukraine have started online classes.
-
French fresco on the college wall!
Students of Isabella Thoburn College, under the guidance of French artist Lili Totas, are giving Leisure Hut exterior a colourful makeover. The artist from Lyon, France, is here for the Wall Art Festival as a part of Bonjour India 2022 organised by the French Embassy in India as she creates permanent frescoes using entire walls as a canvas. Totas was accompanied with Alliance Francaise de Lucknow director Vincent Miny, Zoey and Olive.
-
Chandigarh University announces CUCET 2022 scholarship test
Chandigarh University on Friday launched its national-level entrance-cum-scholarship test CUCET-2022, and offered scholarships worth ₹45 crore to students. Speaking on the occasion, pro-chancellor RS Bawa said the mission was to motivate and reward the talented youth. After inaugurating the online portal cucet.cuchd.in, where students can register for the test, Bawa said it offers flexibility to choose the slots and offer students academic scholarships up to 100% in the course of their choosing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics