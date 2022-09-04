Ludhiana MC asks councillors to prioritise projects amid fund crunch

At a time when the councillors are expecting development works at large citing the upcoming civic body elections, the municipal corporation (MC) has asked the elected representatives to shortlist and prioritise the development work for which they have sought approval of the finance and contracts committee (F&CC).

The step comes as the state’s largest civic body finds itself in the middle of a fund crunch, struggling to even pay salaries to its own employees.

With the meeting of F&CC scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the move has been criticised by the councillors, who said the civic body should make efforts to improve its finances rather than asking them to prioritise only certain works mentioned in their lists.

In the letters issued to the councillors, the MC asked them to send the priority lists, made out of the total files which have been sent for getting the approval of the committee. It was stated that the F&CC will approve the projects after considering the list.

Leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party councillors in the MC house, Sunita Rani said if the civic body was facing a fund crunch, it should at least approve the estimates of all the development projects in the F&CC meeting, so that the tendering process is not stopped. “The priorities can be considered while allocating work orders for the projects. It is an embarrassing situation for the biggest MC of the state at a time when a large number of development works need to be taken up in the city,” she added.

The Congress party also lambasted the state government for delaying the release of over ₹100 crore goods and services tax (GST) to the MC, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders said the civic body should not depend solely on the state government for money and instead should work to improve its financial conditions by itself.

AAP councillor Rakesh Prashar said efforts should be made to expedite recovery of dues from city residents..

Mayor Balkar Sandhu, meanwhile, said a quota of development works had been narrowed down and ₹1 crore had to be allotted for the inner wards of the city and ₹7.5 crore for the outer wards, but given the finances, approvals for the development works will be given considering the quota.

He added that the GST issue had been taken up with the state government and its release in the coming days will improve the civic body’s financial condition.