Ludhiana MC asks councillors to prioritise projects amid fund crunch
The councillors were asked to shortlist and prioritise the development work for which they have sought approval from the Ludhiana MC ahead of the finance and contracts committee meeting
At a time when the councillors are expecting development works at large citing the upcoming civic body elections, the municipal corporation (MC) has asked the elected representatives to shortlist and prioritise the development work for which they have sought approval of the finance and contracts committee (F&CC).
The step comes as the state’s largest civic body finds itself in the middle of a fund crunch, struggling to even pay salaries to its own employees.
With the meeting of F&CC scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the move has been criticised by the councillors, who said the civic body should make efforts to improve its finances rather than asking them to prioritise only certain works mentioned in their lists.
In the letters issued to the councillors, the MC asked them to send the priority lists, made out of the total files which have been sent for getting the approval of the committee. It was stated that the F&CC will approve the projects after considering the list.
Leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party councillors in the MC house, Sunita Rani said if the civic body was facing a fund crunch, it should at least approve the estimates of all the development projects in the F&CC meeting, so that the tendering process is not stopped. “The priorities can be considered while allocating work orders for the projects. It is an embarrassing situation for the biggest MC of the state at a time when a large number of development works need to be taken up in the city,” she added.
The Congress party also lambasted the state government for delaying the release of over ₹100 crore goods and services tax (GST) to the MC, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders said the civic body should not depend solely on the state government for money and instead should work to improve its financial conditions by itself.
AAP councillor Rakesh Prashar said efforts should be made to expedite recovery of dues from city residents..
Mayor Balkar Sandhu, meanwhile, said a quota of development works had been narrowed down and ₹1 crore had to be allotted for the inner wards of the city and ₹7.5 crore for the outer wards, but given the finances, approvals for the development works will be given considering the quota.
He added that the GST issue had been taken up with the state government and its release in the coming days will improve the civic body’s financial condition.
-
Punjab gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to judicial custody in forgery case
The district court on Saturday sent gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to judicial custody in a case of extortion and forgery. The crime branch had booked Bhagwanpuria earlier this year, accusing him of extortion, forgery and getting a passport issued using fake documents. The court of judicial magistrate (first class) Sonali Singh had also sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody last week in the same case. Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of Bishnoi.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
