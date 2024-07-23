Ludhiana MC chief asked to submit report over failed water samples

After 11 water samples from various locations in Ludhiana failed quality tests conducted by municipal corporation (MC) officials, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the matter on Monday and directed the MC commissioner to submit a detailed report on it. HT Image

The report by MC highlighted that out of 87 water samples collected across the city, 11 were found to be contaminated, raising serious health concerns. The PSHRC’s intervention underscores the gravity of the situation, emphasising the need for immediate action to ensure the safety of the city’s drinking water.

The MC has been under scrutiny since the release of the test results, with residents expressing their worries about the safety of their drinking water. Areas affected by the contamination include Dhandari, Giaspura, Jeevan Nagar, Makkar Colony, and Jawaddi, among others.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi confirmed receiving the directive from the PSHRC and assured that a report would be submitted promptly. “We take this matter very seriously and are working diligently to address the contamination issue,” Rishi said, adding “Our teams are investigating the sources of contamination and implementing corrective measures to ensure the safety of the water supply.”

Sharing further information, Rishi said, “From April 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024, the department took 305 water samples, out of which 11 failed. In the past 45 days, we have taken 87 water samples, and 11 have failed.”

He explained that when a water sample fails in a particular area, officials immediately disconnect the water connections and send water tanks for the potable water supply to residents.

The ongoing monsoon season has exacerbated the situation, with diarrhoea outbreaks being reported in various low-lying and other areas of the city. The civic body had collected water samples from different sensitive and reported areas across the city as a response.