Ludhiana MC chief encourages students to spread awareness about solid waste management

{International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies} MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi with others during the plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign at Nehru Rose Garden in Ludhiana on Saturday, September 07, 2024. (HT Photo)

On the occasion of International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi met students from government schools at MC zone D office on Saturday and urged them to commence chain reaction to spread awareness among residents regarding proper solid waste management.

Around 20 students from over 10 government schools also proposed clean air solutions for improving the city’s air and Rishi honoured them as young champions for their efforts to bring a positive change in society. The meeting was organised by the MC in association with Clean Air Punjab. This initiative is a part of the Young Champions for Clean Air programme.

During the event, each school was given 10 minutes to present their proposals, which were based on the National Clean Air Action Plan. The recommendations included measures such as making carpooling to school mandatory, increasing green cover, promoting electric vehicles, and enhancing public awareness on air quality issues.

One of the students, Nakul Taank of Government Model Senior Secondary school, Cemetery Road said that they are proud to have the opportunity to present their ideas to the MC commissioner. Their aim is to help make Ludhiana a cleaner, healthier city for everyone. They hope their suggestions will be implemented to make a significant impact in society.

Indrapuri School of Eminence (SOE) principal Jaswinder Singh said that the students have shown exceptional initiative and dedication in developing these proposals. Their participation in this event reflects their commitment to making a meaningful difference in their community. Their teachers are also proud to support their efforts for bringing about positive environmental change.

Aakash Gupta from Clean Air Punjab said that the event showcased the powerful role that young people can play in bringing environmental changes. They are proud to support these student leaders who have stepped up to propose practical and impactful solutions for improving air quality in the city.

The MC commissioner responded positively to the proposals and said that the enthusiasm and innovative ideas presented by these young students are truly commendable. It is heartening to see youth playing an active role in shaping a cleaner, healthier future for Ludhiana. Their recommendations will be seriously considered in the ongoing efforts to combat air pollution in the city.

Sandeep Rishi said that students can play an important role in bringing a positive change in society by spreading awareness among their friends and parents. He urged the students to spread awareness regarding segregation of dry and wet waste in the households.

Plantation drive held under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

Municipal corporation (MC) organised a plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign at Nehru Rose Garden on Saturday morning to commemorate the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies (Swachh Vayu Diwas).

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi led the plantation drive after which a tree walk was also organised for the students of Residential School for Meritorious Students. During the tree walk, experts Balwinder Lakhewali and Brij Mohan Bhardwaj apprised the students about the importance and benefits of native trees of the state and encouraged them to take up plantation drives in their surroundings.

Addressing the students and other participants, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to them to do their bit for a pollution free environment by planting trees in their surroundings.

Further Sandeep Rishi said that only collective efforts by the authorities and the residents can bring a positive change in the society, and that everyone should make efforts to reduce pollution levels and ensure pollution free environment for the coming generations.