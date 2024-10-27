Menu Explore
Ludhiana MC cracks whip on illegal slaughterhouses, encroachments

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 27, 2024 10:14 PM IST

The officials took action against illegal slaughtering in Kundanpuri, Chandar Nagar, Shivpuri, Kashmir Nagar and Kirpal Nagar, among other areas in Ludhiana

Cracking whip on illegal slaughtering, joint teams of municipal corporation (MC) health branch and tehbazaari wing on Sunday launched a drive against illegal slaughtering around Buddha Nullah.

Joint teams of MC tehbazaari wing and health branch during a drive against illegal slaughterhouses around Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Joint teams of MC tehbazaari wing and health branch during a drive against illegal slaughterhouses around Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The officials took action against illegal slaughtering in Kundanpuri, Chandar Nagar, Shivpuri, Kashmir Nagar and Kirpal Nagar, among other areas. The encroachments alongside Buddha Nullah were removed.

The teams razed temporary fish markets and confiscated the racks and mother material from the meat shops involved in illegal slaughtering. MC joint commissioner Chetan Bunger said the issue came up during a recent meeting of the Vidhan Sabha committee as those involved in illegal slaughtering have been dumping the waste in the Buddha Nullah.

Officials said MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal ordered the action based on the directions issued by the Vidhan Sabha panel. MC officials said strict warnings were given to those involved in illegal slaughtering.

