Ludhiana MC demolishes 13 illegal under-construction buildings

Continuing its crackdown on illegal structures in the city limits, the municipal corporation (MC) teams demolished 13 under-construction buildings on Jassian road and its surrounding areas. Ludhiana MC teams taking down illegal under construction buildings on Jassian road in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The demolished structures included both residential and commercial buildings.

Speaking of the latest drive, the civic body’s building branch officials said the buildings were being constructed in violation of the building by laws and the owners also failed to get the plans approved.

Civic body teams demolished three residential and two commercial buildings in the Jain colony on Jassian road, seven shops being constructed on the main Jassian road, and commercial construction in Kunj Vihar on Jassian road.

MC assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said the violations came to the notice of the officials during routine checking, following which the demolition drive was conducted and the illegal portions of the buildings were demolished.

In addition, during the previous week, action had been taken against illegal constructions in Ghumar Mandi, Model Town Extension, and Model Town Gol market. The authorities have also confirmed that they will continue to conduct regular drives against illegal constructions in the future.

ATP Bedi appealed to the residents to obtain approval for their building plans from the civic body and to construct their buildings in accordance with regulations. He warned them of strict action against any illegal constructions.