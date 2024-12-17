Ludhiana MC elections: BJP candidate files plaint to EC, alleges threat to life

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from ward number 70 Suman Verma has lodged a formal complaint with the election observer and returning officer, accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate of threatening him and his supporters ahead of the municipal corporation (MC) elections. The complainant, Suman Verma, alleged that a conspiracy to physically attack him is being planned ahead of the Ludhiana MC elections. (HT Photo)

In his letter, Verma alleged that for the past four to five days, AAP candidate Kamraj Sharma, also known as Bobby, has been issuing death threats.

Verma claimed that unidentified persons, which he alleged were sent by Sharma, have been threatening him and his supporters.

In the letter, the complainant said he was warned not to campaign for the BJP in the upcoming MC elections or promote the party in any manner. According to Verma, he was stopped from approaching residents to seek votes and his supporters were told that they will face ‘serious consequences’ if they continue campaigning.

He alleged that a conspiracy to physically attack him is being planned ahead of the elections.

In the letter, Verma expressed fears of booth capturing on polling day.

Verma urged the authorities to take immediate legal action against the accused individuals involved in the threats and appealed for his safety and protection of his family members and supporters. Verma emphasised that the elections should be conducted fairly and in accordance with the law.