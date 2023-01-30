Ludhiana MC fines 53 more locals for dumping waste in Sidhwan canal

Tightening the noose around those dumping waste in Sidhwan canal, the municipal corporation has imposed ₹5,000 fine on 53 more violators in the last one week, taking the total number of people throwing garbage in the water body to 108.

MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said that the residents have also been dumping waste mattresses, broken toilet seats, clothes, plastic and other household waste in the canal and facts have come to light after the civic body started the drive to clean the canal in the first week of January.

The stretch starting from BRS Nagar canal bridge till Gill road canal bridge has been cleaned by the civic body, but the residents are still dumping waste in the water body.

Earlier, the MC had also recommended FIRs against 55 residents who were caught dumping waste in the canal.

Sekhon said that the residents have been reaching out to the municipal authorities to get some relief, but this action is necessary to stop them from dumping waste in the canal.

As many as 30 people, including 10 staffers of the civic body and 20 volunteers of Marshal Aid (NGO) have been deputed at different points of the canal and announcements were also being made in the areas alongside the canal to stop the residents from dumping waste in the water body.

The patrolling teams of the MC also ask the defaulters to gather the waste, which has been dumped by them in the canal.

MC commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said that the residents should also understand their responsibilities towards the city and stop dumping waste in the canal. The machinery and manpower deputed to clean the canal could have been used for other development works across the city.

She said that the MC will continue to take strict action against the violators.

Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar had kick started the work to clean the Sidhwan canal from BRS Nagar canal bridge on January 4.

Sekhon stated that a large portion of the water body has been cleaned and the irrigation department will release water in the canal in the coming days as per its schedule. The remaining portion of the canal within the city limits will be cleaned in the next phase.