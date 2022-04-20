Ludhiana MC in the line of fire over civic issues during review meeting

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) found itself on the defensive on a number of issues ailing the city during a review meeting held at its Zone D office in Sarbaha Nagar on Wednesday afternoon.

From sewerage treatment plants (STPs) of the highly polluted Budhah Nullah to management of stray dogs and cattle, to the recent illegal demolition in Leisure Valley, the civic body officials were seen ducking the questions posed to them by the newly elected MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party Gurpreet Singh Gogi.

Leisure Valley incident embarrassing, fix responsibility: Gogi

With the MC and the district forest department at loggerheads after the latter demolished the seating area, walking and cycle tracks built within one-metre radius of trees at the Sidhwan Canal waterfront project (Phase 1) in Sarabha Nagar two weeks ago, the MC officials were asked if they have fixed responsibility. “It has been two weeks and we still do not know who is to be blamed for the damage done at the waterfront,” said Gogi.

While MC has been blaming the forest department, the latter had said the action was taken to comply with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and civil court wherein different departments have been instructed to remove concrete and interlocking tiles laid within one-metre radius of trees.

MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal said a probe into the incident is on and responsibility will be fixed soon.

MLA bats for dog hostel

Several issues ailing the city, such as stray animal menace, water supply and sewerage problems, overcrowded gaushalas and the snail-paced Budhah Nullah rejuvenation project, came up during the review meeting.

With no respite from the menace of stray dogs and stray cattle in city areas, it was proposed that a dog hostel be made, where residents can adopt stray dogs and keep them during the day where they will be taken care of.

“If you cannot make a dog pound in the city, make a dog hostel. Businessmen can leave dogs there during the day where the animals can be taken care of,” said Gogi. MC commissioner Sabharwal said they will be drafting a proposal in this regard.

With the city’s gaushalas, already housing over 4,000 stray cattle, the MC was directed to prepare an action plan to tackle the stray menace which is becoming a root cause of accidents in the city.

“I myself witnessed how two bulls were freely roaming outside a school, posing danger to small children. Where is your ambulance that picks stray cattle? I have never seen it anywhere,” asked Gogi. The MC officials replied that the gaushalas are already overcrowded. “Make an action plan and fix a time frame as to what can be done about it,” the officials were told.

Increased capacity of sewerage treatment plants proposed

It was proposed during the meeting that the capacity of all sewerage treatment plants (STPs) should be increased to 1,200 MLD (million litres per day) as the existing capacity of 703 MLD is insufficient to tackle present-day needs. Gogi said the capacity would be increased keeping in mind the future requirements so that people do not suffer.

He directed the Punjab water supply and sewerage board officials to prepare a detailed proposal in this regard, after which he would take up this issue with the Punjab government for securing funds.

This meeting was also attended by zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, besides several other senior officials.

“The current capacity of all STPs (including those under construction) is 703 MLD. He said that as per a rough estimate, one person uses around 150-165 litres of water daily and keeping in mind the population of Ludhiana, the existing capacity of 703 MLD is not even sufficient for the current population of the city,” said Gogi.

He also directed the Punjab water supply and sewerage board officials to immediately dissolve the current monitoring committee and form a new committee consisting of experts.

Besides, the issue of demolition by forest department officials in Sidhwan WaterFront project was also taken up. Gogi directed the MC commissioner to ensure that responsibility of officials is fixed. The MC commissioner informed that MC additional commissioner Aditya Dachalwal is already conducting an inquiry in this regard and would table his report shortly.

Order to close shops early damaging businesses, hoteliers raised hue and cry

A meeting of city-based hoteliers with four MLAs of the AAP, namely Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana north), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central) was held at circuit house on Wednesday. Police had on Tuesday forced all shops and restaurants to down shutters by 10.30pm in wake of a notification issued by the police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma.

Satinder Singh, who runs a restaurant in Sarabha Nagar market, said the pandemic has already caused enough losses to them and when their businesses are finally on track, police are forcing them to close shops early in the name of law and order.

The MLAs then met the police commissioner and it was decided that shops can remain open till 12 am effective May 1.