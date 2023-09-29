Ludhiana MC launches HARIT campaign

Municipal corporation (MC) launched a campaign to promote “HARIT - Punjab city compost”, the compost made by the civic body from horticulture/kitchen waste. “HARIT - Punjab city compost”, the compost made by the civic body from horticulture/kitchen waste. (HT PHOTO)

The event was launched at the state-level by local bodies minister Balkar Singh from Jalandhar on Thursday. Working on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo launched the campaign in the city from Rose Garden.

MC officials stated that the civic body has established compost pits in different parks/green belts of the city where compost is prepared from horticulture/wet waste.

Sandeep Rishi stated that the civic body has already been distributing the compost free of cost among the residents. This campaign has been launched to further promote the HARIT compost.

Under this campaign, the civic body would also be spreading awareness among the residents regarding the preparation of compost out of the kitchen waste.

Rishi appealed to the residents to support the authorities in solid waste management by handing over segregated dry and wet waste to the waste collectors. Also the residents should stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items.

Health officer Vipal Malhotra, senior assistant engineer Harpal Aujla, junior engineer Kirpal Singh, among others, were also present during the launching of the campaign.

