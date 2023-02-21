Ludhiana MC marks International Mother Language Day; installs Punjabi language board

Aiming to promote Punjabi language on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, municipal corporation (MC) in association with FICCI Flo group installed a specially designed Punjabi language board at the road divider near Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar canal bridge in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The alphabets of Punjabi (Gurmukhi) language are engraved on the board with ‘Ik Onkar’ written at the centre.

Giving details, MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said “As per the instructions received from the state government to promote Punjabi language, the civic body had planned the project and FICCI Flo group was associated with the same.”

Earlier, two women empowerment sculptures were also installed at the intersection near BRS Nagar canal bridge.

Sekhon stated that they have got the board designed specially by the artist - Harminder Singh Boparai. He also appreciated the efforts put in by Neha Gupta, Aman Sandhu and others from FICCO Flo group for becoming a part of the project.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said Punjabi language is used in the MC for official purposes and additional efforts are also being made to promote the mother tongue.

In observance of International Mother Language Day, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) held an event on the campus in the series of its diamond jubilee year.

Chief guest commissioner of police, Mandeep Singh Sidhu and PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, said the celebration aimed to promote mother language, Punjabi.

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) former V-C SP Singh, in his address, expressed the need for creating a conducive environment for Punjabi to thrive in the state. He revealed that people who are proficient in their mother tongue develop cognitively and intellectually at a higher rate.

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University V-C Inderjit Singh, income tax principal chief commissioner Parneet Sachdev, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba, Trident Group chairman Rajinder Gupta and officers of Punjab Agricultural University were also present on the occasion.