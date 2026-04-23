Ludhiana: MC panel set to review 100 civic projects

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation will take up around 100 development proposals at its meeting on Thursday, with a key focus on works proposed by legislators under the Rangla Punjab scheme. The committee had cleared a few key projects during a meeting on Tuesday. (HT File)

The meeting follows the committee’s sitting on Tuesday, where it deliberated on a 199-point agenda and disposed of nearly half the items, clearing several projects while deferring others for further consideration.

Officials said the upcoming deliberations will centre on civic amenities, road infrastructure and public utilities. A significant component comprises proposals submitted by members of legislative assembly (MLAs), each allocated ₹2.5 crore by the state government to undertake development works in their respective constituencies under the scheme.

Superintending engineer of the building and roads branch, Sham Lal Gupta, said the proposals have already been submitted and will be placed before the committee for approval. “Once cleared, tenders for these works will be floated,” he added.

The proposed works include construction and upgradation of roads, development of parks and augmentation of public infrastructure across multiple localities.

At its previous meeting, the committee approved a ₹32 crore project for cleaning and rehabilitation of sewer lines using high-tech suction machines across 26 wards of the civic body, which comprises 95 wards. A contract for the project will be floated shortly.

Additionally, a ₹3.8 crore proposal for installation of floodlights at Guru Nanak Stadium was approved. However, several items, including a retaining wall along the Buddha Nullah and installation of biometric attendance systems in civic offices, were deferred for future deliberation.