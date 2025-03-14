Menu Explore
Ludhiana: MC, PPCB hold workshop on industrial pollution

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 14, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The workshop aimed to equip industry professionals and environmentalists with practical knowledge and innovative strategies for controlling and mitigating the industrial pollution

Municipal Corporation (MC) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) organised a workshop on ‘Industrial Pollution Control -A Step Towards Clean Air Goals’ at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) here on Thursday.

The workshop was organised under the national clean air program (NCAP) and experts from different fields. (HT File Photo)
The workshop was organised under the national clean air program (NCAP) and experts from different fields. (HT File Photo)

The workshop was organised under the national clean air program (NCAP) and experts from different fields, environmentalists, industrialists, college students among others participated in the same.

The workshop aimed to equip industry professionals and environmentalists with practical knowledge and innovative strategies for controlling and mitigating the industrial pollution. Participants gained insights into regulatory frameworks, best practices, and emerging technologies that promote sustainable industrial operations.

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, environmentalist Balwinder Singh Lakhewali, MC executive engineer Balwinder Singh, executive engineer PPCB Daljeet Singh, NCAP consultant Adil Siddiqui, professor Puneet Pal Singh Cheema, secretary of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) Rajinder Sarhali, Arvind Dhingra among other officials of MC and PPCB participated in the workshop.

The officials said that the aim of the workshop was to reduce impact on the environment while maintaining industrial efficiency. More such workshops would be held in the coming days.

