Ludhiana MC prepares city sanitation plan to promote cleanliness
With an aim to spread awareness among masses and promote cleanliness, the municipal corporation (MC) has prepared a ‘City Sanitation Plan’ wherein all the branches of the MC will organise coordinated drive in a particular area in a day and take up all the works in one go.
The drive will be organised for one day in each of the four zones during a week and will continue for a few months.
During this, awareness will also be raised regarding waste segregation, ban on single-use plastic items etc.
The officials said all the branches, including horticulture, health branch, operations and maintenance (water-sewer) and buildings and roads (B and R) wing, would participate in the drive and coordinated efforts would be made to ensure cleanliness, maintenance of parks, repair of roads etc. Awareness would also be created regarding home composting, they added.
MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachawal said zonal commissioners were preparing plans for their respective zones which would include the areas where the drive has to be conducted and the schedule about when the drive would be organised. He added that coordinated efforts would not only ensure cleanliness, but will also encourage public involvement in keeping the areas clean. Different departments would continue to perform their duties on the other days.
E-rickshaws to be handed over to garbage collectors
Dachalwal further stated that the MC would also be handing over the e-rickshaws to garbage collectors for door-to-door garbage collection in the coming days, which would help in streamlining collection of segregated waste from households.
The MC has planned to purchase 350 e-rickshaws for door-to-door lifting of garbage in the city and has already received the delivery of 50 e-rickshaws in the recent past.
Four arrested for robbing jewellery shop in Bengaluru
Four people were arrested on Wednesday from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh for robbing cash and jewellery worth Rs 3 crore from a showroom in Bengaluru, police said. The robbed gold and cash were also recovered from the accused after a police chase, they said, adding the robbery took place on Monday. The arrested accused include Devaram of Sojat City, Anil Ram of Pali district, Ram Singh of Jodhpur district and Rahul of Sirohi district.
Working to create clean, green model villages with amenities: U.P. Minister
Minister for panchayati raj, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday said the state government was working on a plan to develop 'model villages', where people could lead a dignified life in a clean and green environment with all basic amenities including recreation in place. He said that 2.41 new individual household latrines had been built as planned and more beneficiaries were being identified in view of new houses being constructed in the state.
Man, who killed mother over under-cooked potatoes, gets conviction altered
Mumbai A man, who was earlier convicted for the murder of Naresh Pawar's mother, has successfully managed to change his conviction to culpable homicide. The reason- the Bombay high court (HC) was informed that it was not a premeditated attack. The incident took place in March 2011. Naresh Pawar and his mother Ekabai worked in a brick kiln in Niljepada village, Kalyan. When they checked on the mother, they realised that she was already dead.
ETT recruitment: Senior secondary schools in Ludhiana complain of neglect
Three days after over 1,050 elementary teacher training (ETT ) qualified candidates received their appointment letters, a few government senior secondary smart schools in the district have complained to district education officer that they are being neglected despite having positions which have been vacant for a long time.
Three of Agra family die in “suicide pact”, financial stress possible reason
Three members of a family, including a couple and their 8-year-old daughter, were found dead inside their house at Awas Vikas Colony within limits of Sikandra police station of Agra on Wednesday morning, police said. “The bodies of 35-year-old man along with his 30-year-old wife and daughter were found hanging inside a room at the house. A suicide note was found from the house that contained emotional statements,” said SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary.
