Ludhiana MC prepares city sanitation plan to promote cleanliness

Under the city sanitation plan, all the branches of Ludhiana MC will organise coordinated drive in a particular area in a day and take up all the works in one go
As a part of the city sanitation plan, Ludhiana MC would also be handing over the e-rickshaws to garbage collectors for door-to-door garbage collection in the coming days. (HT FILE)
As a part of the city sanitation plan, Ludhiana MC would also be handing over the e-rickshaws to garbage collectors for door-to-door garbage collection in the coming days. (HT FILE)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 10:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With an aim to spread awareness among masses and promote cleanliness, the municipal corporation (MC) has prepared a ‘City Sanitation Plan’ wherein all the branches of the MC will organise coordinated drive in a particular area in a day and take up all the works in one go.

The drive will be organised for one day in each of the four zones during a week and will continue for a few months.

During this, awareness will also be raised regarding waste segregation, ban on single-use plastic items etc.

The officials said all the branches, including horticulture, health branch, operations and maintenance (water-sewer) and buildings and roads (B and R) wing, would participate in the drive and coordinated efforts would be made to ensure cleanliness, maintenance of parks, repair of roads etc. Awareness would also be created regarding home composting, they added.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachawal said zonal commissioners were preparing plans for their respective zones which would include the areas where the drive has to be conducted and the schedule about when the drive would be organised. He added that coordinated efforts would not only ensure cleanliness, but will also encourage public involvement in keeping the areas clean. Different departments would continue to perform their duties on the other days.

E-rickshaws to be handed over to garbage collectors

Dachalwal further stated that the MC would also be handing over the e-rickshaws to garbage collectors for door-to-door garbage collection in the coming days, which would help in streamlining collection of segregated waste from households.

The MC has planned to purchase 350 e-rickshaws for door-to-door lifting of garbage in the city and has already received the delivery of 50 e-rickshaws in the recent past.

