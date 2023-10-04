News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC razes illegal constructions in Dhandari Kalan, Ambedkar Nagar

Ludhiana MC razes illegal constructions in Dhandari Kalan, Ambedkar Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 05, 2023 05:10 AM IST

One illegal colony and two commercial buildings were being constructed in Dhandari Kalan area, while the other illegal colony was being constructed in Ambedkar Nagar

Taking action against illegal constructions, municipal corporation (MC) demolished two illegal colonies and two commercial buildings in areas of Zone C of MC on Wednesday.

An MC team taking down illegal commercial constructions in Dhandari Kalan. (HT)
One illegal colony and two commercial buildings were being constructed in Dhandari Kalan area, while the other illegal colony was being constructed in Ambedkar Nagar. These constructions were being taken up in violation of the building bylaws.

Assistant town planner (ATP) Harvinder Singh Honey and building inspector Paul Parneet Singh stated that working on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, regular drives are being organised against illegal constructions.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the residents to get the building plans approved from the civic body before starting the construction works and to construct the buildings as per the building bylaws, otherwise strict action will be taken against the violators.

